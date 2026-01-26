OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Tigress price target raise

Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Zacks Earnings ESP article

Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Zacks growth profile

Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Yahoo CEO priorities video

A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Negative Sentiment: CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. SEC Form 4: McMillon sale

CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reports note recent short-term share weakness (a daily slide reported on 1/22). That intraday/short-term weakness can amplify selling even as fundamentals remain intact. Zacks: stock slides

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $117.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $121.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $524,629.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 238,583 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,290.77. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 135,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,608 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

