Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 31,790 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Andrew J. Iseman purchased 3,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $140,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,490. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.