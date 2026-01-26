Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Boosted by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 151,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,541,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 95,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $239.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Arete Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.