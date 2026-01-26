2,552 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Acquired by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $277.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.43 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average of $275.93. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.