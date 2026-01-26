National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 254.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after buying an additional 485,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $270.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.97.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

