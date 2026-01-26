Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,481 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FLP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ICLO opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

