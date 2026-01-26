Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 7.4% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

