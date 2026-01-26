SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Acquired by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 625.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

