Financial Review: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) vs. Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP)

Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP – Get Free Report) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abpro and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Abpro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abpro 1 1 0 0 1.50 Repligen 0 3 11 1 2.87

Abpro currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,497.70%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $179.62, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Abpro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abpro is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abpro $180,000.00 39.44 -$7.23 million ($4.23) -0.62 Repligen $634.44 million 14.40 -$25.51 million $0.02 8,116.50

This table compares Abpro and Repligen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abpro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repligen. Abpro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Abpro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Abpro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abpro and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abpro N/A N/A -344.76% Repligen 0.25% 4.66% 3.28%

Risk and Volatility

Abpro has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Abpro on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abpro

(Get Free Report)

Abpro Holdings Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro Holdings Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, is based in WOBURN, Mass.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Abpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.