National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.3569 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

