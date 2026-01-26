National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,646 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VBR opened at $224.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $229.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

