National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 348,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 764.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

