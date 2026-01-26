Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $15.23 Million Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,242,000 after buying an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 195.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 282.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 91,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $230.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.47. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $220.89 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.