Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $91,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,065.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.19 and its 200 day moving average is $881.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

