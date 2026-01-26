Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.83. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 698,076 shares of company stock valued at $99,081,306 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.