Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 19,510 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $198.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $200.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

