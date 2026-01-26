Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,518 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,860,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Mercury Systems by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 992,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 757,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,658.76. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,700 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $125,783.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,473.67. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,003,029 shares of company stock worth $75,673,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $225.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

