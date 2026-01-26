Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $164,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,065.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,057.19 and a 200-day moving average of $881.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,174.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

