Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after buying an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TXN opened at $193.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.
TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.
