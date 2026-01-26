Lbp Am Sa Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $105,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $256,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $82.26 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

