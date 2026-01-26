c8ntinuum (CTM) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. c8ntinuum has a market cap of $105.13 million and $934.88 thousand worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, c8ntinuum has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One c8ntinuum token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

c8ntinuum Token Profile

c8ntinuum was first traded on April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,888,888 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum. c8ntinuum’s official website is c8ntinuum.com.

c8ntinuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.11822538 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $946,741.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire c8ntinuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy c8ntinuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

