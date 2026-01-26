Dignity Gold One Day Volume Reaches $414.61 Thousand (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $414.61 thousand worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.6126451 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $427,819.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

