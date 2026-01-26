pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $70.94 Thousand

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. pumpBTC has a market cap of $60.23 and approximately $70.94 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 707 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 706.6079328 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.02428747 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $71,843.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

