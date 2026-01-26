Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,924,000 after buying an additional 248,109 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,231,266,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,864,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $556,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $174.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $173.85 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.81.

Flutter Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Citizens JMP cut its price target from $313 to $275 but kept a "market outperform" rating, signaling the firm still sees significant longer?term upside (~57% from current levels).

Bank of America trimmed its target to $210 and moved to a "neutral" stance — a moderation of optimism that still implies roughly ~20% upside but removes a bullish endorsement.

An analyst note / review flagged a "claimed 39% valuation gap" amid recent share weakness, an analytical view that could be read as either an overreaction or a signal of mispricing depending on assumptions — not an immediate catalyst.

Craig-Hallum downgraded FLUT to Hold, citing accumulating transitory headwinds. That downgrade has been widely reported and likely amplified short?term selling.

Follow?up coverage noted the Craig?Hallum rating cut as a direct reason for the drop in investor sentiment, contributing to increased volatility.

Reports show FLUT has reached a new one?year low after the analyst downgrades, confirming that the market reaction has already pushed the shares materially lower.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

