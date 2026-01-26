Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after buying an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after acquiring an additional 452,986 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,748,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,524,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $400.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $408.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.