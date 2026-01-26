Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $378.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $381.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.