Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 125,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 176,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 968,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 151,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 349.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.