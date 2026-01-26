Quilter Plc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,076 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 6,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $134.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $569.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

