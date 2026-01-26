Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,379 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $186.03 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,338 shares of company stock worth $23,265,289. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

