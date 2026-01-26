Strs Ohio Acquires 61,100 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 74.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $72.00 target price on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $986,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at $430,591.20. This trade represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $67,588.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $318,927.15. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,599.00 and a beta of 1.60. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,900.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

