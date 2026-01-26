Strs Ohio Sells 118,755 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1%

CUZ opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.