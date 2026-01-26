Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,898 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 341.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 13.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

