Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $212.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

