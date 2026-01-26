Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) PT at $163.31

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

