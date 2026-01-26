Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) versus Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Financial Comparison

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systemes and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 2 0 2 3.00 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $6.72 billion 5.63 $1.30 billion $0.95 29.72 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Celerity Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 18.52% 17.18% 9.98% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Celerity Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Celerity Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.