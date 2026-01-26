Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,191.67.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 5th.

WIZZ opened at GBX 1,297.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,217.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,204.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 968.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,818.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

