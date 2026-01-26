Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) versus TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Financial Analysis

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Wix.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.98 million 1.03 $45.87 million $0.89 12.69 Wix.com $1.76 billion 2.82 $138.32 million $2.34 37.81

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 5 0 1 2.14 Wix.com 1 2 18 2 2.91

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $163.86, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than TaskUs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 7.11% 21.27% 11.34% Wix.com 7.20% -102.59% 7.98%

Summary

Wix.com beats TaskUs on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.