Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$24.42

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Down 0.6%

Air Canada stock opened at C$19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.17. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.69 and a 1-year high of C$23.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.77 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 177.01% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.