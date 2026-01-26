Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. Integer has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director Cheryl C. Capps bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,523.40. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Payman Khales purchased 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,853.10. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,843 shares of company stock worth $384,771. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Integer by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Integer by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Featured Stories

