Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $827,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at $30,953,253.72. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 410,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.