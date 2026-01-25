Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.10 and traded as high as GBX 388. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 382, with a volume of 14,665 shares traded.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.78. The stock has a market cap of £144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years.

SEC listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 July 2005, having raised funds from a range of investors including institutions, pension funds and private banks.

