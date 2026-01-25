InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$13.41. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 224,164 shares.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.68.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.36%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent¿REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution¿through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within¿markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,¿sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement¿an efficient portfolio management structure, and¿offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

