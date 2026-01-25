Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,680,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $34,831,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3,692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $411.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $382.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

