Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.06 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 265.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Celanese by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $75.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

