Ping Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 217.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Pampa Energia comprises approximately 4.9% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pampa Energia by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $83.90 on Friday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.09 billion. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

