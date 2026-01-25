Ping Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 759.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $143.21.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

