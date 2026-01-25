Ping Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 759.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $143.21.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk lifted oil sentiment after U.S. President Trump said an “armada” was heading toward the Gulf and threats to Iran prompted concerns about possible supply disruption — a direct tailwind for E&P names in XOP. Oil prices rebound after Trump comments ‘armada’ moving to Iran spur supply worries
- Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes reported U.S. drillers added oil and gas rigs this week for the first time in three weeks — a sign of rising onshore activity that tends to boost revenues and sentiment for exploration & production-focused ETFs like XOP. US drillers add oil and gas rigs for first time in three weeks, Baker Hughes says
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher demand dynamics: commentary from India’s oil minister about using growing demand to secure better deals (as Russian imports slow) could tighten certain flows or redirect trade — a demand angle investors will watch. India eyes better oil deals as Russian imports slow, minister says
- Neutral Sentiment: Mexico is reviewing shipments of oil to Cuba amid U.S. policy concerns — a political development with uncertain supply impact but worth monitoring for regional trade/disruption risk. Mexico weighs stopping oil shipments to Cuba amid concerns of Trump retaliation, sources say
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. commercial crude inventories rose last week, which is bearish for near-term oil prices and could cap gains for E&P equities. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Post Weekly Increase
- Negative Sentiment: Supply upside from Venezuela: naphtha shipments arrived to reanimate heavy-oil output and U.S. deals (including refiners buying Venezuelan cargoes and Washington allowing some Chinese purchases) point to potential additional barrels entering markets over time, which could weigh on prices and XOP. US naphtha begin arriving in Venezuela to reanimate heavy oil output, ship data showed US allows China to purchase Venezuelan oil but not at ‘undercut’ prices of Maduro days, official says Valero buys Venezuelan oil cargo as part of Washington’s deal with Caracas
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.