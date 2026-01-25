Robocap Asset Management Ltd Has $2.62 Million Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Robocap Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. ARM makes up approximately 1.7% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. Loop Capital raised their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.34. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

