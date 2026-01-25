Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,046. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $177.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average is $239.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $508.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.46.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

