Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 113,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Paramount Skydance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PSKY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Paramount Skydance’s revenue was up 0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Skydance

Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Paramount Skydance Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.