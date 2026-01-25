Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 113,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Skydance Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of PSKY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 1.17.
Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.
Key Paramount Skydance News
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Smithsonian Channel renewed several series, a small content win that supports steady programming revenue for Paramount’s networks. Smithsonian Channel announces three network series renewals
- Neutral Sentiment: Paramount extended the deadline on its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to Feb. 20 — giving the company more time to court shareholders but not increasing its $30-per-share bid. The extension keeps the takeover fight alive but leaves valuation and momentum unresolved. Paramount extends deadline on hostile Warner Bros bid to February 20
- Neutral Sentiment: European regulators will consider both Netflix’s and Paramount’s bids for Warner Bros at the same time, adding regulatory uncertainty that could favor either suitor depending on remedies and scope. This raises conditional timing risks for any deal outcome. EU to weigh Netflix, Paramount bids for Warner Bros at same time
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching PSKY’s upcoming earnings release; recent guidance/expectations matter because the company missed EPS last quarter (reported Nov. 10). The earnings preview highlights operational and cash-flow metrics that could swing sentiment independent of the takeover fight. What You Need to Know Ahead of Paramount Skydance’s Earnings Release
- Negative Sentiment: Netflix publicly criticized Paramount’s competing bid as not credible (“doesn’t pass the sniff test”), signaling confidence it can secure Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders and potentially undermining investor belief in Paramount’s chance to win the deal. Netflix says Paramount bid ‘doesn’t pass sniff test’
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage (Barron’s) argue the deadline extension without a price increase is unlikely to sway investors, suggesting the market doubts Paramount’s path to victory versus Netflix — a view that pressures PSKY’s valuation while the takeover remains unresolved. Paramount Extends Deadline on Warner Bros. Offer. It Won’t Be Enough to Woo Investors.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Paramount is not raising its offer, which reinforces downside risk if shareholders prefer Netflix’s rival deal or if regulators clear Netflix’s narrower purchase of studios. Paramount Skydance to extend Warner Bros. tender offer – report
Paramount Skydance Profile
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
