233,791 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 233,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 161.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $33.22 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

